I hope to draw a new blueprint for our bilateral ties: Xi Jinping

I will soon pay a state visit to Nepal, a friendly neighbour of China, at the invitation of President Bidya Devi Bhandari. The visit will be my first, yet the country is no strange place to me. I have long wanted to come to Nepal and see for myself its majestic mountains and rivers and unique culture.

I have also met in China visiting Nepali leaders on many occasions and developed with them a deep friendship. I now very much look forward to stepping on this wonderful land to renew friendship and explore cooperation with my Nepali friends. I hope we can together draw up a new blueprint for ...