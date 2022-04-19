IMF considers rapid aid for debt-burdened Sri Lanka after India's push

-
ALSO READ
Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 surge in China on IMF-World Bank agenda
RBI monetary policy review: Revised HTM cap to aid govt borrowing
During Covid, free food helped rein in poverty in India: IMF paper
IMF likely to slash FY23 GDP growth forecast for India to 8-8.3%
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
-
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will consider providing quick financial assistance to debt-burdened Sri Lanka following representations by India, Sri Lanka's finance ministry said on Tuesday.
A delegation headed by Sri Lanka's finance minister Ali Sabry kicked off formal talks with the IMF in Washington on Monday for a programme the government hopes will help top up its reserves and attract bridge financing to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicines.
"The IMF has subsequently informed minister Sabry that India had also made representations on behalf of Sri Lanka for an RFI," Sri Lanka's finance ministry said in a statement. "It had been communicated that IMF will consider the special request made despite it being outside of the standard circumstances for the issuance of an RFI."
Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds came under pressure again on Tuesday, with longer-dated issues falling as much as 1.4 cents in the dollar to trade at deeply distressed levels of just over 40 cents, Tradeweb data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU