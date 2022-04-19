IMF considers rapid aid for debt-burdened Sri Lanka after India's push

The Monetary Fund (IMF) will consider providing quick financial assistance to debt-burdened following representations by India, Sri Lanka's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

A delegation headed by Sri Lanka's finance minister Ali Sabry kicked off formal talks with the in Washington on Monday for a programme the government hopes will help top up its reserves and attract bridge financing to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicines.

"The has subsequently informed minister Sabry that had also made representations on behalf of for an RFI," Sri Lanka's finance ministry said in a statement. "It had been communicated that will consider the special request made despite it being outside of the standard circumstances for the issuance of an RFI."

Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds came under pressure again on Tuesday, with longer-dated issues falling as much as 1.4 cents in the dollar to trade at deeply distressed levels of just over 40 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

