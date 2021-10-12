JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Growth is biggest challenge for emerging economies: World Bank economist
Business Standard

IMF executive board to back Georgieva in data-fixing scandal: Report

The board will issue a statement of support for Georgieva after a thorough review of allegations

Topics
IMF | International Monetary Fund | Kristalina Georgieva

Reuters 

Kristalina Georgieva
Photo: Bloomberg

The International Monetary Fund's executive board will issue a statement of support for Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after a thorough review of allegations that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China, sources familiar with the decision said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 12 2021. 06:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.