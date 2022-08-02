Imran Khan's PTI received prohibited funding from foreign, rules ECP

-
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced that Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken funds from foreign countries including US, UAE, Australia and UK. A show-cause notice has been issued against PTI.
In total 13 hidden foreign accounts have been identified that had sent the money to PTI, according to Dawn. 34 such transactions such have been identified. If this is true, Khan had submitted a false declaration before the elections in 2018.
Imran Khan's PTI was accused of receiving funds from Pakistani businessman Arif Naqvi's company, Wootton Cricket Ltd. According to the law, Pakistan's political parties cannot receive funds from foreign nationals or companies. According to a Financial Times report, Wootton Cricket Ltd was incorporated in the Cayman Islands.
Between 2010 and 2012, Naqvi is said to have presided over the 'Wootton T20 Cup', organised by the company. The tournament was organised at Naqvi's house in Oxfordshire, Wootton Place. Khan also bowled in the tournament in 2012.
The prices of the tickets were fixed between 2,000 to 2,500 euros, and it was said that the money would go towards 'philanthropic causes'.
However, it was later revealed that the money collected through these matches was channelled to Pakistan and was then used to fund Khan's PTI. Several companies and individuals, including a member of Abu Dhabi's royal family Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan, sent money to the Wootton Cricket bank accounts.
In 2013, al-Nahyan sent 2 million euros to the company. According to FT, Naqvi sent 1.2 million euros to Pakistan six days after the money was received. In total, Naqvi had reportedly sent over $2.12 million to PTI.
Cases of money laundering were filed against Khan's PTI. The Election Commission of Pakistan has been investigating the case since Akbar S Babar, one of the founders of PTI, filed a complaint in 2014.
However, PTI had earlier denied the allegations and stated that Naqvi had already given the statement to ECP.
