India abstains on UNHRC resolution proposing to probe Gaza violence

India has abstained on a resolution at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to set up a Commission of Inquiry on human rights violations during violence blamed on Israel in Palestinian territory, said a diplomat on Thursday night.
New Delhi's decision to abstain from voting indicates a slight shift to strike a balance between its traditionally strong support to the cause of Palestine and its growing relations with Israel, reported the 'Indian Express'.
Among other countries that abstained are France, Italy, Japan, Nepal, Netherlands, Poland and South Korea.
"India abstains on resolution at UNHRC to set up Commission of Inquiry (on human rights violation in occupied Palestinian Territory incl East Jerusalem & in Israel). With 24 members voting in favour & 9 against, resolution is adopted," said Indra Mani Pandey, Indian envoy to United Nations (Geneva), on Twitter.
India abstains together with 13 other members of the Human Rights Council on the resolution proposing to set up a Commission of Inquiry! With 24 members voting in favor and 9 against the resolution is adopted pic.twitter.com/lCjtwftq8c— Indramani Pandey, IFS, PR to UN, Geneva (@IndraManiPR) May 27, 2021
Those voting in favour of the resolution are Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Russia, while Germany, the UK, Austria, among others, voted against it following which UNHRC decided to create an open-ended international investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence, and into the "systematic" abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel, said 'Express'.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU