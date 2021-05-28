India abstains on UNHRC resolution proposing to probe Gaza violence

India has abstained on a resolution at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to set up a Commission of Inquiry on human rights violations during violence blamed on Israel in Palestinian territory, said a diplomat on Thursday night.





New Delhi's decision to abstain from voting indicates a slight shift to strike a balance between its traditionally strong support to the cause of Palestine and its growing relations with Israel, reported the 'Indian Express'.

Among other countries that abstained are France, Italy, Japan, Nepal, Netherlands, Poland and South Korea.

"India abstains on resolution at UNHRC to set up Commission of Inquiry (on human rights violation in occupied Palestinian Territory incl East Jerusalem & in Israel). With 24 members voting in favour & 9 against, resolution is adopted," said Indra Mani Pandey, Indian envoy to United Nations (Geneva), on Twitter.

Those voting in favour of the resolution are Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Russia, while Germany, the UK, Austria, among others, voted against it following which UNHRC decided to create an open-ended investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence, and into the "systematic" abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel, said 'Express'.