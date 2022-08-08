Indonesia says Tesla struck $5-billion deal to buy nickel products

US carmaker has signed contracts worth about $5 billion to buy materials for their batteries from processing companies in Indonesia, a senior cabinet minister told CNBC .

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has been trying to get to set up a production facility in the country, which has major reserves. President Joko Widodo met founder Elon Musk earlier this year to drum up investment.

“We are still in constant negotiation with Tesla ... but they have started buying two excellent products from Indonesia,” Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan said in an interview broadcast on Monday. He said Tesla signed a five-year contract with processing companies operating out of Morowali in Sulawesi island. The nickel materials will be used in Tesla’s lithium batteries.

