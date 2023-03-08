JUST IN
Int'l Women's Day: UN calls for Innovation, technology for gender equality

UN has chosen the theme 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality' for Women's Day 2023 to examine the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequality

International Women's Day is observed on March 8 all around the world. The day's purpose is to recognise women's financial, political, and cultural accomplishments. This year, the day is being marked to examine how the digital gender gap impacts the growing economic and social disparities.

'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality'

Every year, a different theme is used to honour Women's Day. This year, the United Nations has chosen "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality" as its International Women's Day theme. In addition to highlighting the need for gender equality in the innovation and technology industries, it strives to recognise and honour women leading the way in advancing transformational technology and digital education.

This year, the UN also aims to bring together technologists, innovators, businesspeople, and advocates for gender equality to provide a forum for highlighting the contribution of all parties in enhancing access to digital resources.

According to the United Nations, involving women in technology produces more inventive solutions and increases the likelihood of breakthroughs that cater to women's needs and advance gender equality. Contrarily, their exclusion has significant financial consequences.

International Women's Day

The United Nations observed International Women's Day on March 8 for the first time in 1975. Since then, the UN has taken over as the event's main sponsor and has marked the day with a necessary theme.

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 09:07 IST

