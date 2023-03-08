Int'l Women's Day: UN calls for Innovation, technology for gender equality

-
ALSO READ
Women bosses fare worst in accumulated savings: Gender Wealth Equity report
Great strides made but much room for improvement, say women entrepreneurs
Central banks battling inequality? West might be catching up with India
Budget 2023: Here's all you need to know about gender budgeting in India
Women, rural poor, unemployed lagging due to digital divide: Oxfam India
-
International Women's Day is observed on March 8 all around the world. The day's purpose is to recognise women's financial, political, and cultural accomplishments. This year, the day is being marked to examine how the digital gender gap impacts the growing economic and social disparities.
'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality'
Every year, a different theme is used to honour Women's Day. This year, the United Nations has chosen "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality" as its International Women's Day theme. In addition to highlighting the need for gender equality in the innovation and technology industries, it strives to recognise and honour women leading the way in advancing transformational technology and digital education.
This year, the UN also aims to bring together technologists, innovators, businesspeople, and advocates for gender equality to provide a forum for highlighting the contribution of all parties in enhancing access to digital resources.
According to the United Nations, involving women in technology produces more inventive solutions and increases the likelihood of breakthroughs that cater to women's needs and advance gender equality. Contrarily, their exclusion has significant financial consequences.
International Women's Day
The United Nations observed International Women's Day on March 8 for the first time in 1975. Since then, the UN has taken over as the event's main sponsor and has marked the day with a necessary theme.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 09:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU