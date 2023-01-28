JUST IN
American Express Q4 profit decline 9% as customers fall behind on payments
Ohio-based Goodyear to cut 500 jobs amid weak demand, rising inflation
Akio Toyoda set to remain a force at Toyota, even as he bows out as CEO
Lexus chief executive to take over Toyota as founder's grandson quits
Tesla logs record profit in fourth quarter, warns of uncertainties
Microsoft-owned GitHub crosses 100 mn developers, over 10 mn in India alone
Cognizant announces new services agreement worth $1 bn with CoreLogic
Card spending slows, hurting revenue growth amid inflation, says Mastercard
Nokia says is gaining market share, benefitting from 5G roll-out in India
Why big tech is firing employees by the thousands? Should we be worried?
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
Pakistan's power crisis lingers, paralyses economic activities
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Intel stock down over 9% on grimmest quarterly outlook since 2010

First-quarter sales will be $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion, the chipmaker said

Topics
Intel | big tech

Bloomberg 

intel
Photo: Bloomberg

Intel gave one of the gloomiest quarterly forecasts in its history after a personal-computer slump ravaged the chipmaker’s business, sending shares tumbling and setting back turnaround efforts.

The company predicted a surprise loss in the current period and a sales range that missed analysts’ estimates by billions of dollars. At the low end of Intel’s projections, revenue would be the smallest quarterly total since 2010.

Intel predicted that its gross margin — the percentage of sales remaining after deducting the cost of production — would be 39 per cent in Q1. That’s down 14.1 points from the same period a year ago and over 10 points narrower than that of its nearest rival, AMD.

First-quarter sales will be $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion, the chipmaker said. That compares with an average Wall Street estimate of $14 billion. Intel expects to lose 15 cents in the quarter, excluding some items. Analysts had projected a profit of 25 cents.

A post-pandemic downturn for Intel’s main business, PC chips, has torpedoed efforts to get the firm’s financial performance back on course. Instead, it’s only losing more ground.

Intel shares fell 9.3 per cent Friday in premarket trading following the announcement. Earlier, they closed at $30.09.

The stock had increased 14 per cent this year.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Intel

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 00:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.