Intel stock down over 9% on grimmest quarterly outlook since 2010

-
ALSO READ
Chip maker Intel unveils 13th Gen Intel Core family desktop processors
Intel plans thousands of job cuts to manage cost amid PC market slowdown
Intel launches 13th Gen desktop processor with 6GHz clock speeds at $699
Biden to attend groundbreaking of Intel's $20 bn Ohio semiconductor plants
Intel retires iconic Pentium and Celeron chips in PCs and laptops
-
Intel gave one of the gloomiest quarterly forecasts in its history after a personal-computer slump ravaged the chipmaker’s business, sending shares tumbling and setting back turnaround efforts.
The company predicted a surprise loss in the current period and a sales range that missed analysts’ estimates by billions of dollars. At the low end of Intel’s projections, revenue would be the smallest quarterly total since 2010.
Intel predicted that its gross margin — the percentage of sales remaining after deducting the cost of production — would be 39 per cent in Q1. That’s down 14.1 points from the same period a year ago and over 10 points narrower than that of its nearest rival, AMD.
First-quarter sales will be $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion, the chipmaker said. That compares with an average Wall Street estimate of $14 billion. Intel expects to lose 15 cents in the quarter, excluding some items. Analysts had projected a profit of 25 cents.
A post-pandemic downturn for Intel’s main business, PC chips, has torpedoed efforts to get the firm’s financial performance back on course. Instead, it’s only losing more ground.
Intel shares fell 9.3 per cent Friday in premarket trading following the announcement. Earlier, they closed at $30.09.
The stock had increased 14 per cent this year.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 00:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU