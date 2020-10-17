Investors keep wary eye on Thailand protests as stock market slips

-
ALSO READ
Thousands camp outside Thai PM's office in escalation of protests
Thailand protesters claim victory with a letter to king's council
Thailand police crack down on protesters; PM refuses to resign
Thailand's cabinet backs $2.2 billion cash aid to boost economy, jobs
In politically turbulent Thailand, how public health system curbed Covid-19
-
Escalating anti-government protests in Thailand could push one of this year’s worst-performing stock markets even lower, some investors fear, as political instability adds another layer of risk to an already fragile tourism-dependent economy.
Thai stocks were Asia's worst performers this week, down 2.6 per cent, as protests hit the capital Bangkok where tens of thousands of people defied a ban on demonstrations.
Thailand has suffered a record $8.8 billion in equity outflows over the first nine months of this year, the exchange data shows, as the Covid-19 wrecks the travel-exposed economy and finance and industry-heavy stock index.
“The Thai market is in a slow death towards irrelevancy; protests are just one more thing,” said Jeep Chatikavanij of Ton Poh Fund.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU