Investors turn bearish on global economy though positioning upbeat: BofA

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
How should bond, equity investors place themselves post RBI policy outcome?
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
Copa America 2021: Brazil star Neymar complains about pitch again
Copa America: Paqueta's goal helps Brazil defeat Chile to enter semifinals
-
Barely a tenth of respondents in a monthly fund manager survey expect a stronger global economy in the coming months, marking the lowest proportion since last April's initial Covid-19 panic, Bank of America's (BofA's) September edition of the survey showed.
Economic growth expectations are now at a net 13 per cent, the lowest since April 2020 and markedly down from a 91 per cent peak in March this year. The spread of the Delta variant was cited as the reason for the pessimism, the popular monthly survey said.
Despite the growing caution on the macroeconomic outlook, positioning in asset markets remains overwhelmingly bullish.
Equity market protection designed to shield portfolios against a sharp drop in asset values was at the lowest levels since January 2008.
Nearly half of BofA's clients, with $840 billion in assets under management, said they have removed protection against a sharp fall in equity prices over the next three months, the lowest figure since January 2018.
Moreover, broader equity market positioning remains firmly bullish with net global equity allocations at 50 per cent, far above a 20-year average of 29 per cent, the survey said.
"A rare disconnect is growing between asset prices and fundamentals," a team of strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note to clients.
The broader market outlook remains one of greater caution with survey respondents expecting central banks to remain dovish.
Eighty four percent of investors now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to start reeling in its stimulus measures by the end of the year, though expectations for the first U.S. rate hike were pushed out to February 2023 from November 2022 previously.
Moreover, 82 per cent of respondents expect China to ease policy, up from 44 per cent in July.
Global liquidity conditions were widely seen as the best since just before the global financial crisis hit world markets in July 2007.
Almost 60 per cent of respondents in the survey said monetary policy was "too simulative" which was the highest proportion since May 2011.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU