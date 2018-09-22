Iran will defeat Trump like it did Saddam, won't ditch missiles: Rouhani

US President will fail in his confrontation with Iran, just like Iraq's Saddam Hussein, Iranian President said on Saturday, referring to the war between the two Middle Eastern powers and vowing that Tehran will not abandon its missiles.

Tensions have ramped up between Iran and the after Trump withdrew from a landmark multilateral in May and reimposed sanctions on the last month.

As Rouhani spoke, Iran began displaying its naval power in the Gulf during annual parades in the capital Tehran and the port of Bandar Abbas on the Gulf marking the start of the country's 1980-88 war with Iraq.

Iran has suggested in recent weeks that it could take military action in the Gulf to block other countries' oil exports in retaliation for intended to halt its sales of crude.

Washington maintains a fleet in the Gulf that protects oil shipping routes.





ALSO READ: India engages with US to ensure energy security ahead of Iran oil sanctions

"The same will happen to Trump. America will suffer the same fate as Saddam Hussein," Rouhani said in a speech carried live by state television.

"Iran will not abandon its defensive weapons ... including its missiles that make America so angry," Rouhani said.

State media said about 600 vessels took part in the Gulf naval drill on Saturday, a day after Iran held aerial exercises in the waterway, vowing that a "pounding reply" awaited the country's enemies.