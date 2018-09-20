India engages with US to ensure energy security ahead of Iran oil sanctions

is engaged with the and other stakeholders to ensure its and interest, the said on Thursday, as is set to tighten sanctions on Iran's and sector.

In May, US withdrew from a 2015 and ordered the renewal of U.S. sanctions. Some sanctions took effect on Aug. 6, while those affecting the and sectors will start from Nov. 4.

is closely monitoring the development and assessing the implication of the U.S. sanctions, Raveesh Kumar said.

India, Iran's leading client after China, is also developing the in the Middle Eastern nation.

"Chabahar is a very important project for us, not only for access to and Central Asia, but also for itself," he said, adding that the development of the port figured in the high-level talks between and the in earlier this month.

"I can say this discussion has led to a better understanding by the of our objectives, concerns, sensitivities and expectations," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)