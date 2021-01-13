Italian PM Giuseppe Conte under threat as tensions with ally escalate

-
ALSO READ
Italy extends coronavirus state of emergency to October 15 to check spread
Italian Council of Ministers prolongs Covid emergency until Jan 31: Report
PM Modi discusses ways to deal with adverse impact of Covid with Italian PM
Italy to impose nationwide curfew as coronavirus cases continue to surge
Italy announces new Covid-linked curbs including movements limitation
-
Escalating tensions are threatening to shatter the government of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as early as Tuesday, with a junior ally weighing whether to dump the coalition despite the coronavirus emergency.
Ex-Premier Matteo Renzi’s centrist Italy Alive party could pull its two ministers before or after a cabinet meeting called for 9:30 p.m., according to officials who asked not to be named discussing private conversations.
Renzi has long criticised Conte’s plans for overseeing and spending Italy’s estimated 196 billion-euro ($238-billion) share of the European Union’s recovery fund, which is up for cabinet approval, and has accused the premier of grabbing more power during the pandemic. If Renzi’s party, which has just 3 per cent support in opinion polls, abandons the alliance, it would rob Conte of a parliamentary majority and could trigger a reshuffle, a third Conte government, a similar coalition with a new premier, a broad alliance headed by a figure such as ex-European Central Bank head Mario Draghi, or early elections.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU