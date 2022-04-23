Japan FM, US Treasury Secretary Yellen confirm existing forex agreements

Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Secretary Janet Yellen met Thursday and agreed to uphold existing foreign exchange-rate agreements, with Suzuki saying he discussed recent abrupt moves in the yen.

Suzuki declined to comment on whether the two spoke about market intervention to prop up the yen. He said the talks focused more on the state of their economies than on concerns over currencies.

“We discussed existing Group of Seven thinking on foreign exchange,” said Suzuki.