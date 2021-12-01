Japan's factory activity expands at fastest pace in nearly four years

-
ALSO READ
A ban, a Chinese e-comm firm and case of distraught Indian sellers
Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Greater Noida industrial area
Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Udyog Nagar in Delhi, no casualties
Ordnance factory workers' indefinite strike fizzles out
China's factory gate price growth slows, but inflationary pressures persist
-
Japan's factory activity grew in November at the fastest pace in nearly four years, as manufacturers' output and orderbooks improved on a moderation in critical supply bottlenecks.
Businesses, however, said cost pressures remained an issue as materials shortages and delivery delays caused input prices to surge the most in 13 years.
The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in November rose to 54.5 on a seasonally adjusted basis, marking its fastest pace of expansion since January 2018.
The figure, which compared to the prior month's 53.2 and a 54.2 flash reading, also marked the 10th straight month of expansion in manufacturing activity.
"The Japanese manufacturing sector continued to see an improvement in operating conditions midway through the fourth quarter," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.
Bhatti said manufacturers reported a sustained and marked deterioration in lead times, with evidence suggesting supply chain disruptions continued to hinder activity within the sector.
"Material shortages and logistical disruptions contributed to a rapid rise in average cost burdens, as input prices rose at the fastest pace since August 2008," Bhatti added.
Data on Tuesday showed Japan's industrial output rise for the first time in four months in October as faster car production offset declines in manufacturing of chemicals, steel and other sectors.
The world's third-largest economy is expected to rebound in the current quarter after contracting in July-September as curbs to stem a rise in coronavirus infections hurt household and corporate sentiment.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU