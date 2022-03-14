Japan's Nikkei gains as crude oil declines, coronavirus cases drop

-
ALSO READ
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Crude oil price soars to $113 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine conflict worsens
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
-
Japan's Nikkei stock index advanced on Monday, supported by a retreat in crude oil as investors turned more optimistic over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Travel-related stocks jumped on a decline in COVID-19 infections and hopes of resumption of a government programme to boost tourism. Financial shares rallied as higher long-term global bond yields improved the outlook for profits. Automakers stood out too, as a weaker yen boosted the value of overseas sales.
The Nikkei share average ended the morning session 0.69% higher at 25,337.39, although that was off the early highs when the benchmark gained as much as 1.86%. Of the Nikkei's 225 component stocks, 193 advanced.
Real estate was the best performing sector, followed by financials and then consumer cyclicals. Only utilities, a traditional defensive sector, declined. The broader Topix climbed 0.92% to 1,816.03.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Sunday that Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine, allowing commodity prices to fall back from their highs. Resource-poor Japan is dependent on imports for its energy needs.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on the weekend the government was preparing to restart the "GoTo Travel" subsidy programme.
Travel agency H.I.S. jumped 7.04% and airline ANA Holdings rose 2.4%. Department store operator J.Front Retailing advanced 4.58%.
"Although the outlook remains unclear for Ukraine and other overseas factors, the decline in Omicron cases and the restart of "GoTo" is lifting sentiment by raising hopes for improved corporate profits in coming quarters," said Jun Kitazawa, an equity strategist at Miki Securities.
Toyota rallied 3.09% to be the Nikkei's biggest mover by index points. Nissan added 2.41% and Mazda leapt 4.34%. Chipmaking giant Tokyo Electron was the next biggest contributor to the Nikkei's rise, adding 0.53%, followed by peer Advantest, which gained 1.72%.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU