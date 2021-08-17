Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sues the US government over Nasa's decision

-
Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the US government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX.
Blue Origin said its lawsuit filed in the US Court of Federal Claims on Friday is "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System." It added it believes "the issues identified in this procurement and its outcomes must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition, and ensure a safe return to the Moon for America."
