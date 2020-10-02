Joe Biden sticks to campaign plans after testing negative for coronavirus

-
Joe Biden is moving forward with plans to travel to Michigan on Friday after he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus.
The Democratic presidential nominee had planned on traveling to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to talk about the economy on Friday morning. His trip was delayed by several hours as he awaited the test results.
He was tested for the virus after attending Tuesday's debate with President Donald Trump. The president said early Friday that he and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for coronavirus.
Biden spent much of the spring and early summer close to his Wilmington, Delaware, home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But he's stepped up his travel in the final stretch of the campaign, while still taking heed of public health guidelines.
He regularly wears a mask in public, something that Trump taunted Biden for during this week's debate. And he mostly appears in front of small, socially distanced crowds.
