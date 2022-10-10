JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns of global recession in 6-9 months

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said the United States and the global could tip into a by the middle of the next year, CNBC reported on Monday.

Runaway inflation, big interest rates hikes, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the unknown effects of the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing policy are among the indicators of a potential recession, he said in an interview to the business news channel.

"These are very, very serious things which I think are likely to push the U.S. and the world, I mean, Europe is already in recession, and they're likely to put the U.S. in some kind of six to nine months from now," Dimon said.

His comments come as the big U.S. banks are set to report their third-quarter earnings from Friday. So far this year, the benchmark S&P 500 index has lost about 24%, with all the three major U.S. indices trading in bear market territory.

Dimon said the S&P 500 could fall by "another easy 20%" from the current levels, with the next 20% slide likely to "be much more painful than the first", according to the CNBC report.

Earlier this year, Dimon had asked investors to brace for an economic "hurricane", with JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. investment bank, suspending share buybacks in July after missing quarterly Wall Street expectations.

In June, Goldman Sachs had predicted a 30% chance of the U.S. tipping into over the next year, while the economists at Morgan Stanley placed the odds of a recession for the next 12 months at around 35%.

World Bank President David Malpass and Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also warned on Monday of a growing risk of global recession and said inflation remained a problem after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

