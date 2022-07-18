Lanka-IMF talks almost complete, says acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Monday that the country had almost concluded negotiations with the Monetary Fund (IMF), a day after he declared a state of emergency in the island nation.



“The acting president further explained that negotiations with the IMF were nearing conclusion, and discussions for assistance with foreign countries were also progressing,” Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement.

