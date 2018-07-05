Let conflict not turn into a war: Angela Merkel warns Donald Trump

-
ALSO READ
Trump sets tariff on steel, aluminium imports, provokes global trade war
EU has two options: Confront Donald Trump or avoid costly trade war
US should exclude EU from tariffs to defuse trade dispute: Angela Merkel
Now, EU slaps retaliatory tariffs on US products as trade war escalates
US-China trade war: India may become surprise victim, predicts Rabobank
-
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday warned US President Donald Trump against unleashing an all-out trade war after he threatened to impose steep tariffs on cars from the European Union.
Both sides were already locked in a “trade conflict” since Trump’s decision to slap punitive tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, said Merkel, adding that “it is worthwhile to prevent this conflict from becoming a real war”.
Trump on Sunday charged that Europe is “possibly as bad as China” on trade, as he reiterated that he is mulling import taxes of 20 per cent on EU cars.
The EU has slapped tariffs on iconic US products including bourbon, jeans and Harley—Davidson motorcycles, as a symbolic tit-for-tat response to the metals duties.
ALSO READ: Largest US business group attacks Trump, says president risking trade war
Taking aim at Trump over his complaint that the EU, and in particular Germany, is running a massive trade surplus against the US, Merkel said that his calculation is skewed as it is based only on goods, not services.
“If you include services like the digital services, then you have a completely different trade balance sheet with the US showing a surplus against the EU,” she noted.
ALSO READ: US-China trade war: Trump's tariff list to hit aspiring rock stars, smokers
“It is almost old—fashioned to only calculate goods and not include services,” Merkel told parliament.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU