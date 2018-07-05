Let conflict not turn into a war: Angela Merkel warns Donald Trump

German Chancellor on Wednesday warned US President against unleashing an all-out trade war after he threatened to impose steep tariffs on cars from the

Both sides were already locked in a “trade conflict” since Trump’s decision to slap punitive tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, said Merkel, adding that “it is worthwhile to prevent this conflict from becoming a real war”.



Trump on Sunday charged that Europe is “possibly as bad as China” on trade, as he reiterated that he is mulling import taxes of 20 per cent on cars.



The has slapped tariffs on iconic US products including bourbon, jeans and Harley—Davidson motorcycles, as a symbolic tit-for-tat response to the metals duties.



ALSO READ: Largest US business group attacks Trump, says president risking trade war

Taking aim at Trump over his complaint that the EU, and in particular Germany, is running a massive trade surplus against the US, Merkel said that his calculation is skewed as it is based only on goods, not services.



“If you include services like the digital services, then you have a completely different trade balance sheet with the US showing a surplus against the EU,” she noted.





ALSO READ: US-China trade war: Trump's tariff list to hit aspiring rock stars, smokers

“It is almost old—fashioned to only calculate goods and not include services,” Merkel told parliament.