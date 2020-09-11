Lloyd's of London says coronavirus claims could hit $6.5 billion

-
ALSO READ
Lack of reinsurance cover magnifies non-life insurers' Covid-19 worries
The renewed interest in a widely acclaimed book on 'bullshit jobs'
Human trial begins of Imperial College London's candidate Covid-19 vaccine
YES Bank committed to culture of accountability; working on risk: New CEO
NSE to accept gold bars produced by Indian refiners for settlement
-
The firm posted a 2.3 billion profit for the same period last year. “The first half of 2020 has been an exceptionally challenging period,” Chief Executive Officer John Neal said in a statement Thursday.
“The pandemic has inflicted catastrophic societal and economic damage, calling for unparalleled measures to stifle the spread of the virus, and to get businesses and economies back on their feet.” bloomberg
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU