Mahinda relents on prez powers to placate public; 1 killed in police firing

Sri Lankan police on Tuesday opened fire at anti-government protestors in southwestern region of Rambukkana — some 90 kilometers northeast of Colombo — killing at least one person and injuring 12 others, the first death during the ongoing protests over the worst-ever in the country's history.

The residents of Rambukkana were protesting at the latest fuel price hike when they clashed with the police.

Scores of protesters teemed the streets and public places of of the town on Monday. The demonstration went late into the night. On Tuesday, the protesters blocked the railway track. When they were asked to clear the rail line, they hurled stones at security personnel, police said.

Police spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said police issued warnings to the protestors to leave the area. However, the protestors attempted to set fire to a fuel bowser, as well as a three-wheeler causing damaging to property, Thalduwa was quoted as saying by News 1st channel. He said that the police had opened fire after initially using tear gas to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. One person was killed and 12 injured in the firing, police said.

Prez powers to be reduced

Meanwhile, Prime minister (PM) promised to reduce the sweeping powers of the president, his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa. It is the government’s biggest concession yet to protesters as it seeks to stay in power amid a spiralling debt crisis.

The premier told parliament on Tuesday that he would reintroduce the 19th amendment to the constitution, ‘with certain amendments,’ as a possible ‘temporary solution’. However, he didn’t elaborate on the details of the changes.