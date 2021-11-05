Merck gets UK nod, world's first Covid pill ready to be out soon

Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing Covid-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by US-based and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic.

Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended the drug, molnupiravir, for use in people with mild to moderate Covid-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, such as obesity, older age diabetes, and heart disease.

It will be administered as soon as possible following a positive Covid-19 test and within five days of the onset of symptoms, the regulator said, citing clinical data.

The green light is the first for an oral antiviral treatment for Covid-19 and the first for a Covid-19 drug that will be administered widely in the community. US advisors will meet this month to vote on whether molnupiravir should be authorised.





Merck’s Molnupiravir has been closely watched since data last month showed it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of developing severe Covid-19 when given early in the illness.

Molnupiravir, which will be branded as Lagevrio in Britain, is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the that causes Covid-19 and is taken twice a day for five days.

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the National Health Service (NHS) in England, said the drug would be administered to patients at higher risk of complications as Britain heads into one of the most challenging winters ever.

