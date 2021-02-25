Merck to buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics for $1.85 billion

-
ALSO READ
US drugmaker Merck's Kenneth Frazier to step down as CEO in June-end
Innovative therapy for coronavirus is required as much as a vaccine
Drugmaker Merck divests stake in vaccine-maker Moderna after stock surge
Pharma sector needs global collaboration: Industry leaders, govt officials
Drugmaker Cipla eyes digital adoption to sustain growth through Covid-19
-
Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday it would buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics Inc for about $1.85 billion in cash, expanding its portfolio of drugs that target autoimmune diseases.
The $60-per-share deal represents about 134% premium to Pandion's closing price on Wednesday.
Shares of Pandion rose 131.6% to a record high of $59.37 before the bell, while Merck shares were up about 1%.
Pandion's lead drug candidate, PT101, met its main goals of safety and tolerability last month in an early-stage trial in patients with autoimmune diseases.
In November, Merck agreed to buy privately-held VelosBio for $2.75 billion to strengthen its cancer drug portfolio as the drugmaker looks to reduce its reliance on its blockbuster cancer therapy Keytruda.
The deal between Merck and Pandion is expected to close in the first half of 2021, the companies said in a joint statement.
Merck was represented by Credit Suisse Securities, Covington & Burling, while Centerview Partners LLC and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP represented Pandion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU