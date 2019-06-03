Merkel's coalition partner Andrea Nahles quits after EU election blowout

The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s junior coalition partner stepped down in a surprise move that puts into question the survival of the government itself.

Andrea Nahles, head of the Social Democratic Party, said she will resign as chief and parliamentary caucus leader after losing the rank and file’s backing. The party suffered a devastating defeat in the European Parliament elections last week.

“The necessary support for exercising my duties is no longer there,” according to an emailed statement.

Nahles was a critical part in forging and keeping alive the grand coalition. Her departure could prompt her party’s exit from government, forcing Merkel to lead a minority government, form an alliance with the Liberals and the Greens, or face a snap election.