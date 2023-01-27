JUST IN
Lexus chief executive to take over Toyota as founder's grandson quits
Business Standard

Meta to reinstate Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts

Trump, 76, announced in November last year that he will make another dash for the White House in 2024

Topics
Donald Trump | Facebook | Instagram

Agencies 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta Platforms has said that it will restore former US President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, which were suspended following the Capitol Hill riots on January 6, 2021.

Trump, 76, announced in November last year that he will make another dash for the White House in 2024.

Trump will be subject to “heightened penalties for repeat offenses,” Meta’s head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said on Wednesday. While those policies would apply to any public figure reinstated after civil unrest, Trump is currently the only person in that category.

To deter multiple violations, Meta’s strike system as punishment for posting prohibited content like hate speech and incitements to violence will be escalated for Trump.

Whereas most users get as many as five strikes before a 30-day restriction from interacting on the platforms, that penalty would be triggered with just one offense by the former president.

More serious violations could result in another two-year suspension.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 00:05 IST

`
