Prez Xi warns China officials to avoid 'collusion' with big business
Microsoft in talks to invest $10 bn in ChatGPT owner, says report

The funding includes other venture firms and will value San Francisco-based OpenAI at $29 billion

Topics
Microsoft | artifical intelligence | Chatbot

Reuters 

Microsoft

Microsoft Corp is said to be in talks to invest $10 billion into OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The funding includes other venture firms and will value San Francisco-based OpenAI at $29 billion, the report said.

OpenAI made the ChatGPT chatbot available for free public testing on Nov. 30. A chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 09:01 IST

