Microsoft in talks to invest $10 bn in ChatGPT owner, says report

-
ALSO READ
OpenAI announces ChatGPT chatbot: What is it, how it works, and limitations
Microsoft may add OpenAI writing technology to Office, other apps
Podcast: What is ChatGPT and why has it taken the Internet by storm?
Hackers exploiting ChatGPT to write malicious codes to steal your data
OpenAI announces dialogue-based AI chat interface based on GPT-3 'ChatGPT'
-
Microsoft Corp is said to be in talks to invest $10 billion into OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The funding includes other venture firms and will value San Francisco-based OpenAI at $29 billion, the report said.
OpenAI made the ChatGPT chatbot available for free public testing on Nov. 30. A chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 09:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU