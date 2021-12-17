JUST IN
Mitsubishi names power business boss Katsuya Nakanishi as CEO

Reuters 

The signboard of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan
Japan's Mitsubishi Corp on Friday said executive vice president and power business chief Katsuya Nakanishi will become the trading house's new president and chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2022. Current president Takehiko Kakiuchi will become chairman.

Nakanishi, 61, currently runs the firm's power solution group and was involved in its 2019 acquisition of Eneco, one of the Netherlands' largest power companies.

The move comes as Mitsubishi, which holds stakes in metals and energy assets including fossil fuels, looks to adjust its portfolio to meet growing global trend toward decarbonisation.

First Published: Fri, December 17 2021. 23:20 IST

