Mitsubishi names power business boss Katsuya Nakanishi as CEO

Japan's Corp on Friday said executive vice president and business chief Katsuya Nakanishi will become the trading house's new president and chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2022. Current president Takehiko Kakiuchi will become chairman.

Nakanishi, 61, currently runs the firm's solution group and was involved in its 2019 acquisition of Eneco, one of the Netherlands' largest

The move comes as Mitsubishi, which holds stakes in metals and energy assets including fossil fuels, looks to adjust its portfolio to meet growing global trend toward decarbonisation.

