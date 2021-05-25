Moderna says its Covid-19 vaccine is up to 100% effective in teens

-
Moderna said on Tuesday its Covid-19 vaccine was 100 per cent effective in a study of adolescents ages 12 to 17, making it the second shot behind Pfizer’s to demonstrate high efficacy in younger age groups. In a news release, the company said its vaccine was between 93 per cent and 100 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic Covid in a study of teenagers, depending on whether very mild cases are included in the count. The study met its primary goal of showing that immune responses to the vaccine in 12 to 17 year-olds were as good as those produced in adults, and no significant safety concerns were observed, according to the company.“We are encouraged that mRNA-1273 was highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in adolescents,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a press release. “We remain committed to doing our part to help end the Covid-19 pandemic.” The results put Moderna’s vaccine, currently authorised in the US for people 18 and up, on track to soon become the second shot authorised in the US for younger teens. Earlier this month, the US Food and Drug Administration expanded clearance of the Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE vaccine to include teenagers ages 12 to 15. That vaccine was originally authorised for those 16 and up. If Moderna’s vaccine gains clearance for teens it could help broaden the US immunisation campaign. However, there have been signs that overall demand for shots across the country has peaked. In Moderna’s study of 3,732 adolescents, its vaccine was 100 per cent effective starting 14 days after receiving the second dose, based on the same strict definition of Covid-19 that was used to assess the vaccine in a final-stage adult trial.
There were no cases of Covid-19 in kids who got the vaccine compared with 4 cases in the smaller group of teens who received a placebo. Using a broader case definition that includes milder cases with just one symptom and a positive test result, the vaccine was 93 per cent effective starting 14 days after the first dose, Moderna said. The new findings are consistent with data from the same study released by Moderna earlier this month. That data found the vaccine was 96 per cent effective starting 14 days after the first dose. In the study, Moderna said common side effects included injection- site pain, headache, fever, muscle pains, and chills. The company said it planned to submit the data for publication in a scientific journal. With inputs from CNBC
