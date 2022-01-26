More than 10 billion Covid vaccine doses administered across globe

More than 10 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across the globe, according to the latest tally from the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. The total is more than enough to give a dose to every person on Earth. But the milestone hides substantial inequality: Just over 13 months since the first vaccines went into arms, many wealthy, developed nations have achieved deep levels of vaccination across their populations.

Many less-wealthy places, particularly in Africa, have not.

The wealthiest 107 countries in the world—including China, the U. S. and Europe—comprise 54% of the global population, but have used 71% of vaccines. Less wealthy places such as India, much of Africa and parts of Asia make up almost half of people on Earth and yet account for less than 30% of shots given.