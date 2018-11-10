Morgan Stanley sues Morgan Stanley for wrongful use of name, trademark

There’s only one certainty in this lawsuit: is going to win.

The Wall Street titan accused Capital LLC of improperly using the 83-year-old investment bank’s trademark and name. The entity, MSC, allegedly filed for a charter in Delaware in 2015 and tried to register itself in China.

“ greatly values its name and trademarks, and protects them to maintain its reputation as one of the most respected in financial services worldwide,” according to the lawsuit, filed Nov. 5 in the Delaware Chancery Court.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had a similar issue in 2015, when it insisted it had no relation to a Chinese firm using a nearly identical English and Chinese name. For Morgan Stanley, the issue is especially confusing because the bank has used the word “capital” in a number of its own subsidiaries.

MSC also tried to use the Morgan Stanley name in job postings on the internet, according to the lawsuit. A phone number for MSC couldn’t immediately be found, and there’s no lawyer listed for the company in court records.

To be sure, Morgan Stanley doesn’t have a complete lock on its name. Until earlier this year, one of its own employees happened to be named Morgan Stanley.