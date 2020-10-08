Motley Fool to leave Hong Kong, citing national security law: Report

JUST IN
Negative views of China rise sharply in advanced democracies, shows survey
Motley Fool, the investing news site, said it will shut its Hong Kong operations because of the growing uncertainty of doing business in the city.

The publication, which expanded into Hong Kong in 2018, made the decision because of the difficulty foreseeing how the company would fare in the city in the coming years in the wake of the turmoil that’s been gripping the financial hub since last year, Hayes Chan, lead analyst at Motley Fool Hong Kong, wrote on the site this week.

Chan cited the flaring of the anti-Beijing protests last year, followed by the national security law and the ongoing decoupling between the US and China as factors contributing to uncertainty.

First Published: Thu, October 08 2020. 02:07 IST

