Musk's tweet leads to wave of abuse against Twitter lawyer Vijaya Gadde

-
ALSO READ
Musk slams Indian-origin Twitter legal head Vijaya Gadde over 'censorship'
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Elon Musk's untaxed wealth is helping finance his Twitter buyout
Tesla loses $126 bn in a day amid Musk's Twitter funding concerns
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
-
Elon Musk’s criticism of a content decision made by Twitter’s legal team was followed by a wave of abusive tweets directed against the firm’s top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde.
Musk, who has 86.4 million followers on Twitter and has clinched a deal to buy the company for $44 billion, often uses the site as a way to criticise Twitter’s decisions, particularly when they involve banning accounts from people who violate the platform’s rules, some of whom Musk sees as being unfairly sidelined.
On Tuesday, he faulted a decision the company made in 2020 to block a New York Post story about Hunter Biden. He called the move “incredibly inappropriate.” While he didn’t identify Gadde by name, the post was in response to an article in which she was mentioned prominently.
Musk was responding to a tweet from Saagar Enjeti, host of a political podcast, who in turn was referencing a report by Politico that Gadde broke down in tears at a meeting with her staff this week. “Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan’s podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story,
is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover,” Enjeti tweeted.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU