Musk said to go ahead with $54.20 a share Twitter deal: Report

Billionaire Elon Musk is expected to propose going ahead with his takeover of Twitter Inc at $54.20 per share, a Bloomberg news reporter tweeted on Tuesday.
Twitter shares weere up 12.7% at $47.93 before trading was halted for the second time.
Twitter and Musk's lawyers were not immediately available for a comment.
Musk and Twitter were set to enter the courtroom this month, with Twitter seeking an order directing Musk to close the deal at $54.20 per share.
Musk agreed in April to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but within weeks said the number of bot accounts was much higher than Twitter's estimate of less than 5% of users.
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 21:53 IST
