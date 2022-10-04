Musk said to go ahead with $54.20 a share Twitter deal: Report

JUST IN
Open-end investment funds a potential vulnerability to assets markets: IMF
Billionaire Elon Musk is expected to propose going ahead with his takeover of Twitter Inc at $54.20 per share, a Bloomberg news reporter tweeted on Tuesday.

Twitter shares weere up 12.7% at $47.93 before trading was halted for the second time.

Twitter and Musk's lawyers were not immediately available for a comment.

Musk and Twitter were set to enter the courtroom this month, with Twitter seeking an order directing Musk to close the deal at $54.20 per share.

Musk agreed in April to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but within weeks said the number of bot accounts was much higher than Twitter's estimate of less than 5% of users.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 21:53 IST

