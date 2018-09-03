Myanmar court imprisons Reuters reporters for 7 years in secrets case

A judge on Monday found two journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years, in a landmark case seen as a test of progress towards democracy in the Southeast Asian country.

northern district judge Ye Lwin said Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, breached the colonial-era Official when they collected and obtained confidential documents. “The defendants ... have breached Official section 3.1.c, and are sentenced to seven years,” the judge said, adding that the time served since they were detained on December 12 would be taken into account. The defence can appeal the decision to a regional court and then the supreme court.

The verdict comes amid mounting pressure on the government of Nobel laureate over a security crackdown sparked by attacks by Rohingya Muslim insurgents on security forces in Rakhine State in west in August 2017. More than 700,000 stateless Rohingya Muslims have fled into since then, according to UN agencies. The two reporters, who were investigating the killing by the security forces of Rohingya villagers at the time of their arrest, had pleaded not guilty.

Press freedom advocates, the United Nations, the and countries including the United States, Canada and Australia had called for the journalists' acquittal.

"Today is a sad day for Myanmar, journalists and Kyaw Soe Oo, and the press everywhere," editor in chief Stephen J Adler said in a statement.

"We will not wait while and suffer this injustice and will evaluate how to proceed in the coming days, including whether to seek relief in an forum." The reporters had told the court two police officials handed them papers at a restaurant in the city of moments before other officers arrested them.