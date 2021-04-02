Myanmar's junta makes one-month ceasefire offer, but not to protesters

-
Myanmar’s junta on Thursday says it is implementing a unilateral one-month ceasefire but is making an exception for actions that disrupt the government’s security and administrative operations — an apparent reference to the mass movement that has held daily protests against its seizure of power in February. The ceasefire appeared to refer to actions taken against ethnic armed groups, where fighting has increased since the junta's seizure of power in a coup on February 1.
The statement called on ethnic armed groups to "keep the peace" and said the military would "suspend its operations unilaterally from April 1 to April 30." Excluded from the peace, however, are those who "disrupt" government security.
