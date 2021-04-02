JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

France imposes third lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases, schools closed
Business Standard

Myanmar's junta makes one-month ceasefire offer, but not to protesters

The statement called on ethnic armed groups to "keep the peace" and said the military would "suspend its operations unilaterally from April 1 to April 30."

Topics
Myanmar | Aung San Suu Kyi

Agencies 

Myanmar unrest
The junta ordered internet providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice

Myanmar’s junta on Thursday says it is implementing a unilateral one-month ceasefire but is making an exception for actions that disrupt the government’s security and administrative operations — an apparent reference to the mass movement that has held daily protests against its seizure of power in February. The ceasefire appeared to refer to actions taken against ethnic armed groups, where fighting has increased since the junta's seizure of power in a coup on February 1.

The statement called on ethnic armed groups to "keep the peace" and said the military would "suspend its operations unilaterally from April 1 to April 30." Excluded from the peace, however, are those who "disrupt" government security.

Suu Kyi faces new charge under secrets act; wireless net down Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with breaking the official secrets law, the most serious charge till date, her lawyer said. Meanwhile, the junta ordered internet providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice UK fines Myanmar conglomerate Britain sanctioned a Myanmar conglomerate on Thursday for its close links to the military leadership which Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said was wantonly killing innocent people including children. Ousted House plans national front Myanmar’s parliament, ousted by the military plans to set up a national unity government in the first week of April, according to a statement by a parallel administration of key allies of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, April 02 2021. 01:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.