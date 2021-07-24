Near Arunachal, Xi Jinping vows to boost border infra building

-
ALSO READ
China to connect Tibet with high-speed bullet trains before July: Official
China launches first fully-electrified bullet train in Tibet, near India
China developing border villages near Arunachal, Bhutan, Nepal: White paper
China's realpolitik lesson to India
China's Tibet tactic: Less attention to Dalai Lama, show enthusiasm for Xi
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a rare visit to Nyingchi, a strategically located border town close to Arunachal Pradesh, during his first visit to the politically sensitive region of Tibet where he underlined the need for “lasting stability” and “high-quality development” for the plateau region.
Xi was in Tibet from Wednesday but his important visit was kept under wraps by China's official media until the end of the trip on Friday due to the sensitivities of the trip.
During his visit, the Chinese president pledged to bolster construction along Tibet’s Himalayan frontier and also reaffirmed Beijing’s control. The last sitting Chinese President to officially visit Tibet was Jiang Zemin in 1990.
Xi called on ethnic Tibetans and other minority groups Friday to help defend the country in a visit timed to mark the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party’s control over the area, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. The trip, which included a stop at Nyingchi — a military hub, comes as tensions simmer along the contested border with India, amid claims by both sides of aggressive troop movements and infrastructure building.
Robert Barnett, a British academic who has written about Tibet, said Xi’s trip “suggests that he places the border struggle with India close to the very top of China’s national agenda.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU