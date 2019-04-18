Nearly $1 bn raised to restore fire-ravaged Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

Nearly $1 billion has already poured in from ordinary worshippers and high-powered magnates around the world to restore the fire-ravaged Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, after the French president set a controversial five-year deadline to get the work done.

Construction teams brought in a huge crane and a delivery of planks of wood to the site Wednesday morning.

Firefighters are still examining damage and shoring up the structure after the fire collapsed the spire and destroyed the roof.

ratcheted up the pressure by setting a five-year deadline to restore the 12th-century landmark. Macron is holding a special Cabinet meeting Wednesday dedicated to the Notre Dame disaster, which investigators believe was an accident possibly linked to renovation work.