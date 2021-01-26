Nepal election body refuses to recognise either faction of ruling NCP

-
Nepal's Election Commission has refused to recognise any of the two factions of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) as the official party, saying both failed to adopt due procedures to gain the legitimate status.
The election commission in its decision on Sunday stated that since both the groups — one led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" and other by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli — failed to adopt due procedures, they would not gain any recognition.
With the latest decision of the election commission, Oli and Prachanda remain the chairpersons despite a vertical split in the party.
The Prachanda-led faction had earlier removed Oli from the post of Chairman and picked Madhav Kumar Nepal in his place. The faction on Sunday decided to strip Oli of even the party's general membership.
The Prachanda-led faction claimed that they should be recognised as the official NCP as they command the majority in the party's Secretariat, Standing Committee, and Central Committee.
EC officials said it is difficult to bring any amendments, changes, or reshuffle in the record as demanded by both the factions of the NCP as per the party's statute.
The ruling NCP saw a vertical split across the party's committees after Prime Minister Oli decided to dissolve the House of Representatives and announced midterm elections for April 30 and May 10.
Both Oli and Prachanda factions have been holding mass gatherings and other party activities to show their strength.
