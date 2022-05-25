New Zealand extends troop deployments to Solomon Islands till May 2023

on Wednesday said it would extend the Defence Force's deployment to the until at least May next year, amid concerns among Western allies about China's growing presence in the South Pacific.

deployed troops to the at the request of the nation's government in late 2021 after rioting broke out in the capital city of Honiara. The troops are part of the Pacific-led Assistance Force, which includes troops from Fiji, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

"Our partnership promotes peace not only through security cooperation, but also by addressing economic challenges, climate change and a range of other development needs we face as a region," said Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta in a statement.

Mahuta had met via Zoom with the Solomon Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Jeremiah Manele on Wednesday.

A New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affair and Trade statement said Mahuta had reiterated concerns about a recently signed security agreement between Solomon Islands and China and welcomed Manele's assurances it would not lead to a military base.

"Minister Mahuta highlighted the need to understand and discuss the regional implications of the agreement amongst (Pacific Island) Forum Members," the statement said.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

