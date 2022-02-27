- 'We stand with Ukraine,' say UK's Prince William and Kate Middleton
LIVE: 5th phase of voting in UP today; 240 more Indians return from Ukraine
News live updates: As the West imposed more crippling sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, 240 more Indian nationals returned home safely. Catch all the live updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections LIVE: The voting for the fifth phase of state assembly elections will be held on February 27. The 5th phase comprises 61 assembly constituencies across 12 districts. There are a total of 692 candidates are in the fray for the fifth phase of polling and their fate will be decided by 22.4 million voters.
The districts going to the polls on Sunday include Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda. Amethi and Raebareli, once considered as Congress bastions, Ayodhya, the epicentre of movement for the construction of Lord Ram temple too go to the polls on Sunday.
Prominent among those in the fray for the 5th phase of assembly elections include Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu assembly seat in the Kaushambi district. He is facing Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel. Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, who is the MLA from Kunda since 1993, is once again in the fray from his party Jansatta Dal with his old aide Gulshan Yadav pitted against him on a Samajwadi Party ticket.
Russia-Ukraine War: The United States, European Union and United Kingdom agreed to put in place crippling sanctions on the Russian financial sector, including a block on its access to the global financial system and, for the first time, restrictions on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States and Albania have requested an emergency United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the third flight to Delhi with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Hungary's Budapest under Operation Ganga, informed External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday morning. So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, out of which 200 landed in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
