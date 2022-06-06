No data, no deal: Elon Musk warns of junking $44-billion Twitter bid

-
ALSO READ
Twitter will follow 'rigorous' process on Musk offer: Parag Agrawal
Tesla's Elon Musk puts up a poll on Twitter, Parag Agrawal responds
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Post his Twitter takeover, Elon Musk now flooded with job requests
-
Elon Musk said he believes Twitter is breaching their merger agreement by not meeting his demands for information about spam and fake accounts, injecting another twist into a takeover saga marked by the billionaire’s serial outbursts. Twitter shares were down about 3.3 per cent mid-morning in New York.
Musk believes Twitter is “actively resisting” and “thwarting his information rights” by refusing to disclose the information, according to an amended securities filing on Monday. Last month, Musk said he wouldn’t proceed with his $44-billion takeover of Twitter unless the social media giant can prove bots make up fewer than 5 per cent of its users, as the company has stated in public filings. Musk has estimated that fake accounts make up at least 20 per cent of all users.
Monday’s stock slump reinforced doubts that Musk would finalize his $54.20-a-share offer, further widening the gap between the market’s expectations and the billionaire’s price. The shares have barely — and only briefly — surpassed $50 since Musk sprung his buyout plan on April 14. The deal came together breakneck speed in part because Musk waived the chance to look at Twitter’s finances beyond what was publicly available.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has sparred with Musk publicly on Twitter about bots. Agrawal has said the firm has human reviewers look at “thousands of accounts” to determine the prevalence of bots, but added that he couldn’t share more specifics because of privacy concerns. Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU