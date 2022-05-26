No petrol in Lahore, no cash in ATMs, claims former Pakistan cricketer

Former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to give a glimpse of problems faced by the the ordinary citizen of and also tagged prominent Pakistani politicians in the post.

"No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions," the former all-rounder wrote on Twitter and also tagged former Pakistan PM and current Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif among other politicians.

Imran’s Azadi march

A defiant Imran Khan, on Wednesday, rejected reports about any deal with the government on his protest march, saying the rally would go ahead followed by a sit-in Islamabad until new elections were announced by the Pakistani authorities.

"Rumours and deliberate disinformation that a deal has been done. Absolutely not! We are moving towards Islamabad & no question of any deal. We will remain in Islamabad till announcement of dates for dissolution of assemblies & elections are given. Calling all people of Islamabad & Rawalpindi to join," the 69-year-old cricketer-turned politician tweeted.

His statement came after Dunya News channel reported that the government has struck a deal with Khan to peacefully hold his party's "Azadi March" in Islamabad at the mediation of the powerful army, amid clashes between police and his supporters after authorities blocked off major roads to the capital using dozens of shipping containers and trucks. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party's vice president Maryam Nawaz also rejected the report about any deal with Khan's party. She responded to a tweet by a journalist that PTI leaders offered to call off their protest if they were allowed to hold a rally in Islamabad.

"This is correct. They were looking for a safe exit for the two days after seeing that the march was failing. Today, when the Long March failed miserably, they proposed a rally instead of a sit-in," she tweeted.

She went on to add: "The government has refused to accede to any of Imran Khan's proposals."