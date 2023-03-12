No risk of UK contagion from SVB collapse: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

-
ALSO READ
Asia witnesses limited contagion risk from Silicon Valley Bank's woes
SVB's stranded deposits spread the pain from tech to Napa Valley
SVB crisis sends jitters through startup world: Here's what we know
Here's how Silicon Valley Bank served the tech industry and beyond
SVB depositors, investors tried to pull $42 bn on Thursday amid jitters
-
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted there is no contagion risk to UK banks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, as the government works “at pace” to find a way to ring fence the country’s technology and life sciences industries.
“We don’t believe there is a systemic contagion risk,” Sunak told reporters on Sunday on a flight to the US. “We’re working to recognize the anxiety and the concerns customers of the bank have and making sure we can work to find a solution that secures people’s operational liquidity and cash-flow needs.”
Asked if the Treasury will come up with a solution by the time the London markets open on Monday morning, Sunak replied: “The Treasury is working at pace.” Sunak told reporters that any talk of setting up an emergency fund is “speculation.”
Asked if he is satisfied that Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is overseeing a robust regulatory environment for UK banks, Sunak replied “yes.”
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 23:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU