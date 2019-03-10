No survivors from crashed Ethiopian Airlines flight with 157 aboard: Report

There were no survivors from an flight that crashed with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, the state broadcaster said on Sunday.

"There are no survivors onboard the flight, which carried passengers from 33 countries," said state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, quoting an unidentified source at the airline. The airline said that search and rescue operations were underway near the crash site.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office tweeted it "would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning."



