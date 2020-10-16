Norway's sovereign wealth fund gains $44 billion in third quarter

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 crisis: World's largest sovereign wealth fund reports $21 bn loss
Covid-19 crisis: Biggest wealth fund faces record $37-bn withdrawal
Spike in sovereign wealth funds' Indian market holding belies sell-off buzz
Sovereign wealth funds to get tax relief on infrastructure bets: CBDT
Sale of sovereign gold bonds at a record high in July in times of Covid-19
-
Norway’s $1.16 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, posted a return of 4.3% in the third quarter, equivalent to a gain of 412 billion crowns ($44.31 billion), it said on Thursday.
“The financial markets were still influenced by uncertainty related to the coronavirus. Regardless, equity markets returned well, mostly due to strong performance in the technology sector in (the) U.S.,” fund CEO Nicolai Tangen said in a statement.
The fund invests in some 9,200 companies worldwide, owning 1.5% of all listed stocks. It also invests in bonds and real estate.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU