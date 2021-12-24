Oil climbs to fresh four-week high as Omicron concerns ease

-
ALSO READ
OPEC+ sticks to agreed schedule for oil-production increases
OPEC+ plans new oil output policy meeting on Sunday, says report
Oil prices drop after OPEC+ reaffirms supply return as demand wavers
Asian stocks fall to near 1-year low as oil prices stoke inflation worries
Oil prices fall on rising Covid cases in Asia, Eurupe ahead of Opec+ talks
-
Oil rose from the highest settlement in four weeks as traders weighed falling U.S. crude stockpiles against the threat to demand from the omicron virus variant.
Futures in New York traded above $73 a barrel, though liquidity is dwindling heading into the holiday period. U.S. crude inventories dropped by 4.72 million barrels last week, according to government data, almost twice the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. That offset some concerns about the impact of the omicron variant on global consumption.
Trading volumes are starting to thin before Christmas, while open interest -- the total number of oil contracts held by traders -- for crude, gasoline and diesel futures combined is at its lowest in almost six years. Both could leave the market prone to sharp moves amid thin liquidity.
Oil is heading for an annual gain following a strong rebound from the pandemic, but there are bearish headwinds mounting for the market including the omicron strain. However, an energy crunch in Europe and disruptions to supply in Libya and Nigeria have led to some tightening.
The market is seeing “some sideways trading toward the holidays with liquidity drying up,” said Hans van Cleef, a senior energy economist at ABN Amro Bank NV. “The uncertainty regarding omicron and the impact of the larger number of lockdowns is negative for prices. However the lower inventories faded that effect out.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU