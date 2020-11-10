Oil prices gain as Covid-19 vaccine hopes outweigh lockdown impact

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices slip as worries mount over rising Covid cases in US, Europe
Oil prices fall on fears about economic fallout from rising Covid-19 cases
Oil prices mixed on storm-driven output cuts, rising Covid-19 cases
Oil slips 2% as resurgent Covid-19 makes investors worry about US demand
Demand dip amid Covid-19, low crude prices may cut India's oil bill by 40%
-
Oil prices rose on Tuesday as hopes that a Covid-19 vaccine could be on the horizon outweighed the expected negative impact on fuel demand from new lockdowns to contain the virus.
Brent crude futures rose 53 cents, or 1.3%, to $42.93 by 1435 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 54 cents, or 1.3%, to $40.83.
Both contracts jumped 8% on Monday in their biggest daily gains in more than five months after drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said that their experimental Covid-19 treatment was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results.
Mass rollouts, however, are likely to be months away and subject to regulatory approvals.
"A viable vaccine is unequivocally game-changing for oil - a market where half of demand comes from moving people and things around," JP Morgan said in a note.
Prices were also boosted by comments from Saudi Arabia's energy minister, who on Monday said that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, could tweak their supply pact if demand slumps before the vaccine is available.
OPEC+ agreed to cut supply by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from August through December and then ease the cuts by about 2 million bpd in January.
However, the negative impact that renewed lockdowns in Europe are having on fuel demand, as well as rising Libyan production, kept prices in check.
Traffic in London, Paris and Madrid fell sharply in November after a peak in October, according to data provided to Reuters by location technology company TomTom for mobility until Sunday evening.
France, the United Kingdom, Spain and Poland were under the strictest lockdowns in Europe, according to the Oxford stringency index that assesses indicators such as school and workplace closures and travel bans.
Meanwhile, Libyan production has risen above 1 million bpd in recent days from 100,000 bpd in early September.
Global oil demand is likely to be around 96 million bpd in the winter months before rising to 101 million bpd in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing it close to levels at the end of 2019, Vitol CEO Russel Hardy told the Reuters Commodities summit.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU