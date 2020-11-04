Oil prices rise 2% but traders brace for wild ride on US Election Day

-
ALSO READ
US election outcome, Libyan crude return can change oil market dynamics
Oil prices rise over 1% after US crude, fuel stockpiles draw down
Crude oil prices ease after Opec+ agrees to relax output curbs next month
Oil prices increase ahead of Opec+ meeting on extended output cuts
Oil jumps over 5% on Donald Trump health update, Norway shutdowns
-
Oil prices rose over 2 per cent on Tuesday, advancing with other financial markets on US Election Day although traders were bracing for volatility depending on the voting results and as surging coronavirus cases around the world fed worries about fuel demand.
Brent futures rose 84 cents, or 2.2 per cent, to $39.81 a barrel by 1:58 p.m. EST (1858 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 89 cents, or 2.4 per cent, to $37.70.
After a rancorous presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political divisions in the United States, Americans streamed to the polls on Tuesday to choose either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden to lead a pandemic-battered nation for the next four years.
"The election is dominating markets today. Crude oil is up ... The general feeling seems to be that the final outcome could come as early as tomorrow," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York, noting that a Democratic sweep could lead to a super-sized stimulus package that would be positive for oil.
Major US stock market indices were all trading higher, with the S&P 500 up 1.8 per cent.
The US dollar, meanwhile, dipped 0.6 per cent against a basket of currencies as risk appetite grew on bets that Biden will win.
A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies, which traders said was helping to boost crude prices.
Analysts said oil price gains were capped by rising coronavirus cases and the threat of additional lockdowns that could depress energy demand.
Italy and Norway became the latest European countries to tighten Covid-19 restrictions.
Oil prices, which dropped over 10 per cent last week, got a reprieve this week after OPEC member Algeria came out in support of deferring a planned increase in OPEC+ oil output from January and Russia's energy minister raised the possibility with the country's oil companies to avoid another collapse in prices.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+, are due to taper cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by around 2 million bpd from January.
The oil price moves came ahead of data expected to show US crude stockpiles rose 900,000 barrels last week after gaining 4.3 million barrels in the prior week.
The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, will release its inventory report later Tuesday ahead of government data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU